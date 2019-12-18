Guns N’ Roses add second 2020 UK show due to phenomenal demand

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses announced they would be coming back to the UK and Europe on the latest leg of their mammoth Not in This Lifetime tour.
The band originally plotted 13 dates, including an appearance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 29. But due to phenomenal demand, GNR have now confirmed a second show at the stadium, which will take place the following day.
A statement about the UK shows reads: “The event marks the first live music concert to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the venue opened in April this year and the two nights will be the only dates that the band will be performing their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits in the UK.”
Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation. Find a full list of dates below.
Last week, Forbes revealed the top 40 highest earners in music from 2019 – with GNR landing at no.25 on the list thanks to generating $44m this year.
Guns N' Roses 2020 UK and European tour
May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal
May 23: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain
May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK
May 30: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK
Jun 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jun 06: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland
Jun 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jun 19: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jun 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, Netherlands
Jun 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland