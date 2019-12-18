Guns N’ Roses add second 2020 UK show due to phenomenal demand

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses announced they would be coming back to the UK and Europe on the latest leg of their mammoth Not in This Lifetime tour.

The band originally plotted 13 dates, including an appearance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 29. But due to phenomenal demand, GNR have now confirmed a second show at the stadium, which will take place the following day.

A statement about the UK shows reads: “The event marks the first live music concert to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the venue opened in April this year and the two nights will be the only dates that the band will be performing their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits in the UK.”

Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation. Find a full list of dates below.

Last week, Forbes revealed the top 40 highest earners in music from 2019 – with GNR landing at no.25 on the list thanks to generating $44m this year.

Guns N' Roses 2020 UK and European tour

May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal

May 23: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

May 30: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jun 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 06: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 19: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland