Guns comes out firing

Former LA Guns and Brides Of Destruction guitarist Tracii Guns will release his latest album The Second Record on August 19.

Tracii Guns’ League Of Gentlemen go back to their psychedelic roots for the album, featuring covers of tracks originally recorded by artists including The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Jefferson Airplane, The Sonics, Big Star and The Frost and is the follow up to 2013’s The First Record.

Guns is joined by vocalist Scott Foster Harris, drummer Doni Gray, bassist Craig McCloskey and keyboardist John Bird, who have reproduced vintage sounds from the 60s to keep the vibe as authentic as possible.

The Second Record track list

Anywhere We Want To Go

Cinnamon Girl

Sunshine

Days

Gimme Some Truth

You Get What You Deserve

Citadel

For What It’s Worth

Ride Captain Ride

Hey Bulldog

Stryrchnine

White Rabbit