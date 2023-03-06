Guitarist creates emo song by riffing along to a guy screaming about a scorpion falling on him whilst taking a poo

Let's set the scene: there's a scorpion, a man attempting to take a poo, and somewhere in the near-distant future, a guitarist with too much time on their hands and access to The Internet.

If you've been anywhere near the world wide web as of late, you may have found yourself listening to a new kind of mini make-shift emo song created by guitarists who riff along to emotional soundbites, such as the infamous break up scene between Ross and Rachel on the American sitcom Friends.

And now, we've been granted yet another fascinating example of this new phenomenon, based upon the aforementioned scene involving a certain stinger-tailed critter.

Courtesy of Two Year Old Bear, the TikTok exhibits the trend's hilarious yet simple brilliance, as he delicately riffs along to the accompanying soundbite, which features a highly disgruntled man who has come into contact with a scorpion during possibly the most vulnerable time anyone possibly could come into contact with a scorpion.

"AHHHH!" he screams. "I WAS TAKING A POOP, AND A SCORPION FELL ON MY ASS!" (yes, we didn't say this was going to be the most decorous of TikToks, but it is rather funny).

"WHAT?! HE FELL ON MY ASS - I WAS TAKING A POOP...OH MY GOD" he laments. Clearly, this unfortunate gentleman did not have a good bathroom experience.

So far, the unlikely pairing has amassed over 50K likes, with plenty of comments from users who are similarly tickled. While one user compares the song to material by LA post-hardcore band Touché Amoré, another thinks it sounds like Michigan's La Dispute.

Check it out below: