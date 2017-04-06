Touche Amore at Islington Academy, London - live review

ANGEL DU$T [6] feature members of Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice amongst others, and whilst their blend of massive beatdowns laced with melody sounds huge on record, they’re a little more slapdash than anyone’s used to seeing them in their other outfits.

LA’s TOUCHÉ AMORÉ [9] seemed to have peaked in popularity a few years back, and tonight is sold out and, as frontman Jeremy Bolm tells the audience towards the end, tonight represents their biggest ever UK headline show. Much of this is down to the fact that they come armed with songs from last year’s over-whelmingly honest, loss-themed and world-class Stage Four album. Seven tracks from the record make the set, and it’s hard to argue against newbies like Displacement or New Halloween being highlights. As the band launch into Flowers And You everyone in the room passionately sings along with Jeremy’s deeply honest lyrics. And although that level of resonance is key, the band’s performance, particularly that of rubber-limbed drummer Elliot Babin, keeps Touché Amoré a taut and expertly powerful live act. As they encore with Gravity, Metaphorically, tonight becomes a celebration of love, loss and, most importantly, survival.