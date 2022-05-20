Griff shares stripped-down, re-imagined and beautiful take on Queen’s A Kind Of Magic

Rising star Griff has released a new take on Queen classic A Kind Of Magic.

The 21-year-old English singer-songwriter, born Sarah Faith Griffiths, recorded her re-imagining of the anthemic title track of Queen's 1986 album at the invitation of Coca Cola's Coke Studio, becoming one of seven participating global artists - including K-Pop girl group TRI.BE, US R&B star Ari Lennox, Turkish pop star Ekin Beril and Nigerian singer Tems. The artists also joined forces for a united performance of the song, documented in another Coke Studio video, titled The Conductor.

Watch Griff's solo take on the track below:

Last year, Griff took home the BRIT Awards Rising Star trophy. Watch her perform alongside Ari Lennox, Canada's Tesher, US singer Mariah Angeliq, Tems, TRI.BE and Ekin Beril in The Conductor below:

Coca-cola invited me to get involved with this project! I took this back in December on set filming The conductor. Its out now, it’s a collab between me and a few artists from different places in the world ✨✨🥤#RealMagic #CokeStudio #ad @cocacola_GB https://t.co/1qSSGWNZN7 pic.twitter.com/yMXm3PAOPXMay 19, 2022 See more

This is not the only cover version of a Queen song to hit YouTube this week. Five years since the untimely death of Chris Cornell, YouTuber (and prodigious vocal talent in his own right) Anthony Vincent - aka Ten Second Songs - has paid tribute in his own way, with a stunning cover of Another One Bites The Dust in the style of the late vocalist.