Gregg Allman: Please don’t make my movie

Gregg Allman has called on the director of the movie based on his life story not to proceed with the project.

It follows a temporary shut-down following the death of crew member Sarah Jones during the filming of the first scene.

The 27-year-old died in February when a train appeared unexpectedly while shooting for Midnight Rider was taking place on the tracks. Star William Hurt later quit the role, saying he’d warned bosses the situation was too risky to proceed.

Now the Hollywood Reporter reveals Allman has written to director Randall Mirror, saying: “As one human bring to another, appealing to you from my heart, I am asking you not to go forward.

“When the idea came about I was excited abut sharing my story with fans around the world. All of that changed on February 20. The reality of Sarah’s tragic death, the loss suffered by the Jones family and injuries to others involved has led to realise that for you to continue production would be wrong.”

Allman continues: “Your desires as a film maker should not outweigh your obligations as a human being. I am asking you to do the right thing – set asked your attempts to resume production.”

However, Rolling Stone reports that the veteran keyboardist already has the authority to end the project himself. He previously said: “I have veto rights over everything. I can pull the plug at any time.”

The past few months of his career have been dotted with issues. In January Allman Brothers Band guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks announced they were quitting. Allman said it would being an end to the outfit’s 45-year career but later vowed they’d continue with at least one new member. He was forced to postpone a set of band shows last month after falling ill, then cancelled a run of solo appearances after breaking his wrist.