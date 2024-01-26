"We’re so excited about our future!" Green Day celebrate scoring fifth UK number one album with 'Saviors'

Green Day have scored a fifth UK number one album with 'Saviors'.

The band previously landed number one albums in the UK with American Idiot (2004), 21st Century Breakdown (2009), Revolution Radio (2016) and 2020's Father Of All Motherfuckers. One third of the total first-week sales of 'Saviors' were vinyl purchases

Speaking exclusively to the Official Charts website about the band's achievement, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong says, “Thank you so much for our fifth Official Number 1 record in the UK. We’re so excited about our future, about our album Saviors and just want to thank all the fans everywhere; the most important people to us! Fans, friends, family, whatever you want to call it. It’s been an amazing run for us so far, for decades, and we love you all. We’re really, truly grateful for this.”

Green Day now join Foo Fighters and Prince as artists with five UK chart-topping albums to their name.

Further down the newly-announced UK album charts, there are Top 20 successes for Welsh pop-punk Neck Deep and Yorkshire's NWOBHM stalwarts Saxon. Neck Deep's self-titled fifth album lands at number 11, and the band also sold the most physical copies of any new album in the UK’s independent record shops over the past seven days. Saxon's Hell, Fire And Damnation album, their 24th studio set, debuts at number 19 on the new chart.

In additional Green Day news, Billie Joe Armstrong has spoken about his fears for the direction American politics is taking, and warns that the prospect of an autocratic government in the US is “at our doorstep”.

in a recent interview with Vulture, the 51-year-old vocalist/guitarist said, “Our politics are so divided and polarized right now. We had an insurrection. We have homeless people in the street. We have so many issues, and they come onto your algorithm feed at such a pace. It just stresses you out, the anxiety of being an American and how it becomes so overwhelming.”