“I think that this record is sort of the best of everything that Green Day has." Billie Joe Armstrong says forthcoming Green Day album "bridges the gap" between American Idiot and Dookie

Green Day have shared new details of their forthcoming new album Saviors.

During a recent interview on 102.1 The Edge, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong described the upcoming record - which is due out on January 19, 2024 via Reprise/Warner - as the "best" material of the band's career.

Armstrong additionally pedestals Savior as comparable in quality to Green Day's most successful albums, including 2004's groundbreaking rock opera American Idiot and their 1994 breakthrough record Dookie.

When asked whether the punk trio considers Saviors to be “part two” to American Idiot, Armstrong responds: “[It’s] the 30 years of experience that we have, kind of come together. Whether it’s something from ‘Dookie’ or American Idiot’, I think somehow we were able to bridge the gap in making something that is like an essential record for us.”

The vocalist also goes on to explain how the album's lead single The American Dream Is Killing Me was actually written during the time period of their previous album, 2020's Father Of All Motherfuckers, revealing that it was shelved due to the band not wanting to add another politically-charged anthem to an already overly-saturated landscape of political unrest within America.

"The American Dream Is Killing Me originally was written about three or four years ago, so it’s technically the first song on the record. But for Father Of All… we didn’t want to go political because it was so obvious", he explains. "It was such low-hanging fruit because we had just terrible politics and terrible division in the United States.

“But this time, we brought it out and it felt like it was the perfect time for it. We got away from the politics for a while [because] we didn’t want to be like another pundit on CNN, finger-pointing."

He continues: “But political songs… It takes a lot of heart to do that. I think if you keep doing it for the sake of doing it, just because you’re angry, then you take the heart out of it. Then it just becomes part of what everyone is complaining about. So it takes those special, inspired moments to really have a moment like The American Dream Is Killing Me.”

Watch the interview below:

Next year, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool will hit the road for a trek around Europe and the UK, kicking off in May.

The tour will promote new album Saviors, as well as commemorate the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot.

Following a few festival appearances, the trio will head to North America for a long run between July and September.

Check out the dates below:

Thu May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino

Sat Jun 1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel

Wed Jun 5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena

Fri Jun 7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park

Sat Jun 8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring

Mon Jun 10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne

Tue Jun 11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

Sat Jun 15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival

Sun Jun 16 – Milan Italy – I Days - Hippodrome La Maura

Tue Jun 18 – Paris France – Accor Arena

Wed Jun 19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome

Fri Jun 21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun Jun 23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival

Tue Jun 25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park

Thu Jun 27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park

Sat Jun 29 London UK – Wembley Stadium

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park