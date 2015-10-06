Graveltones & Atomic Bitchwax head to Brain Freeze

Organisers of the first Brain Freeze festival in South Wales have announced the details of this year’s line-up. Headlining the event, which takes place in December and is described as a “brand new mini-festival for mid-winter”, will be Australian blues rock duo The Graveltones and New Jersey stoner rockers The Atomic Bitchwax.

They’ll be joined by Henry’s Funeral Shoe, The Mojo Sinners, 4Brothers, Raveneye, Dead Shed Jokers, Heavy Flames, Lifer and Tradish.

“Brain Freeze promises to bring the atmosphere of a summer festival indoors for a mid-winter celebration of the present and future of hard rock music,” say the organisers. There will also be a real ale festival and a late night rock disco.

The festival takes place December 4-5 at EVI in Ebbw Vale. A limited number of weekend passes are available at £20 from the organisers, or from the venue box office. The price will rise to £25 once this supply is exhausted, while a number of day tickets will become available at a later date if sales allow.