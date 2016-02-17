Graham Bonnet documents hometown return

The latest episode of Graham Bonnet’s tour documentary showcases his return to his hometown of Skegness.

The former Rainbow man played The Suncastle in the English town on February 3 – and the third part of his All Day And All Night Long series features footage of his performance at the venue he last played at almost half a century ago.

Bonnet says: “I played here 49 years ago and it’s really strange to be here – but it’s kind of cool.”

The 18-minute documentary also shows the singer and his band touring the town, along with footage of his show in Glasgow, where Bonnet paid tribute to Scottish bassist Jimmy Bain who died last month.

He tells the Scottish crowd: “I would like to say something – you lost one of your fellow countrymen, Jimmy Bain. I would like to salute him – forever a member of Rainbow”

View parts one and two of the All Day And All Night Long documentary. Bonnet is set to release a new album and an authorised biography later this year.