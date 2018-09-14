Got some cash to spend? Then join Joe Satriani at the G4 Experience

It might not be cheapest experience you'll ever pay for, but it might just be the most memorable. The fifth edition of Joe Satriani's G4 Experience kicks off in Palm Springs, California early in the new year, but you're getting a lot of bang for for buck.

Sure, it costs $2099. But where else do you get daily guitar workshops with the likes of Satriani, Neal Schon, Rick Nielsen, Kiko Loureiro, Lari Basilio, Bumblefoot, and others?

Not only that, but you'll get to stay the music-themed Hotel Zoso, enjoying your meals with the instructors themselves.

"The G4 Experience is an event for players and music-lovers of all ages, levels, interests, and taste!," say the organisers. "Whether you are a master player, a beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, our four-day programs offer activities and workshops for you.

"Our environments are non-competitive and are strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and our lovely surroundings!"

In the video below, Satriani talks about two of the instructors, Journey's Neal Schon and Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen.

"Five years ago, I went into our first G4 Experience kicking and screaming," says Satriani. I don’t really like putting on clinics. Clinics can be very dry, very clinical. I don’t want to show up at a guitar store, sit on a folding chair and talk about finger exercises.

"My thing is putting on a concert. We invented the G4 Experience with the idea that we could do both – we could spend our days together doing clinics and interactive jams, and then every night put on a concert featuring myself and all of the players that allow students to see a show up close in a very intimate way.

"It’s the ultimate VIP experience. You’re right there with us as we’re putting on concerts right in front of you."

As an extra bonus, if you sign up by October 1 you'll receive $1,000 worth of free gear!

For more information and to sign up, head over to g4experience.com.