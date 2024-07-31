Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival promoters sue The 1975 for almost two million pounds over Matty Healy's same-sex kiss

The organisers of Malaysia's Good Vibes festival have followed through on their threat to sue The 1975, after the 2023 event was shut down and cancelled following frontman Matty Healy's onstage protests against strict laws banning same-sex relationships in the country.

The quartet had their July 21, 2023 set at the Kuala Lumpur weekender shut down after Healy labelled the Malaysian government "retards" for upholding the country's anti-LGBTQ+ laws, and subsequently kissing bassist Ross McDonald.



Healy's onstage speech began with an admission that, in accepting an invitation to play the festival, the Manchester band had made an error of judgement.



"I made a mistake," he told the crowd. "When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the fucking point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.



"I am sorry if that offends you and you’re religious and it’s part of your fucking government, but your government are a bunch of fucking retards and I don’t care anymore. If you push, I am going to push back. I am not in the fucking mood."



After Healy's angry speech went viral, the remainder of the festival was cancelled, with a statement from the organisers saying that the decision came as a direct result of an "immediate cancellation directive" from Malaysia's Ministry of Communications and Digital, based upon its "unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws."



In their action against the band, Promoters Future Sound Asia claim that The 1975 were made fully aware of the guidelines around the festival, which they had previously played in 2016.



Said guidelines include bans on onstage kissing, using profanity, smoking and drinking, and talking about politics and/or religion, all of which Healy contravened.



Future Sound Asia is seeking £1.9 million ($2.4 million) from the band for breach of contract.

The 1975 have yet to comment upon the lawsuit.