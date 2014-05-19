Goldy to release more songs in honour of Dio

Former Dio guitarist Craig Goldy is to release an entire album in tribute to Ronnie James Dio.

It comes just days after Goldy released two songs in tribute to Dio on the fourth anniversary of the singer’s death due to stomach cancer.

Goldy released Hole In My Heart and Dark Rainbow via his website and says he has been so overwhelmed by the response that he intends to put together a band to record an album and then take it out on the road.

He says: “I wish to thank everyone that has given me the overwhelmingly positive response to the two new songs that have been recently released in Ronnie’s honour. As I said before, I want to continually keep his memory alive.

“Rest assured that the band members that I choose for this will be good people and not just good musicians. There will be a full album to follow, and tours. There already are high quality record companies that are interested in this project and some that want to have us right now.

“My new manager and the other people in very respectful positions within the music industry have advised me to wait and get a proper amount of songs together besides these two, before we decide who we go with. I will keep you posted on our progress.”

Goldy features on four Dio albums and also played with Rough Cutt earlier in his career.