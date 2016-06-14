Gojira stream The Shooting Star

Gojira have issued an audio stream of their track The Shooting Star.

It features on the band’s upcoming album Magma, which will be released on June 17 via Roadrunner.

It’s their first record since 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage – although drummer Mario DuPlantier recently said fans shouldn’t have to wait as long for a future release.

He said: “I think we will go faster this time because we have tons to release. So there is good potential for a new album – not in four years, but before.

“We are talking about it and we don’t want to wait too long for another album.”

Gojira are currently on tour across Europe and will head out on the road across the US with Tesseract later this year. They played last weekend’s Download festival and appeared at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in London on Monday.

Gojira Magma tracklist

The Shooting Star Silvera The Cell Stranded Yellow Stone Magma Pray Only Pain Low Lands Liberation

Jun 14: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 03: Helsingfors Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 17: Festival D’Ete Quebec, Canada

Jul 23: Eid Malakoff Festival, Norway

Aug 13: Catton Bloodstock Festival, UK

Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY