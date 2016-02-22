Gojira complete album mix

Gojira have confirmed they’ve completed mixing their upcoming album.
The French outfit have been working on the follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage at frontman Joe Duplantier’s recently built New York studio.
The band gave an album update via Facebook, saying: “Joe and Johann Meyer mixing the new baby. Mario was around too. We’re done with mixing finally. Ready for mastering. Cheers everybody.”
Last month, the band issued a video clip showcasing behind-the-scenes recording sessions.
Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier said last year that he wasn’t taking on further projects as he wanted to concentrate fully on the group’s sixth album.