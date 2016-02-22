Gojira complete album mix

Gojira have confirmed they’ve completed mixing their upcoming album.

The French outfit have been working on the follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage at frontman Joe Duplantier’s recently built New York studio.

The band gave an album update via Facebook, saying: “Joe and Johann Meyer mixing the new baby. Mario was around too. We’re done with mixing finally. Ready for mastering. Cheers everybody.”

Last month, the band issued a video clip showcasing behind-the-scenes recording sessions.

Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier said last year that he wasn’t taking on further projects as he wanted to concentrate fully on the group’s sixth album.

The band will play the Download festival on June 12.