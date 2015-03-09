Goblin crowdfund approaches target

Canadian prog four-piece Goblin are on course to achieve their crowdfunding target for upcoming album Four Of A Kind.

Five days remain to sign up for the project, with 89% of funding already secured.

The band say: “Goblin has been on the rise again these past few years – and to celebrate, we’re making this next album very special by getting the fans as involved as possible.

“We are able to offer you very special merchandise and experiences. You’ll also receive a digital copy of the new album before the rest of the world.”

Pledge points include a standard CD, signed CD and Goblin card deck.