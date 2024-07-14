“This will possibly be the last band that I’m in”: legendary ex-Deep Purple man Glenn Hughes says his current group could be his last

From Trapeze and Deep Purple to a long an illustrious solo career, Glenn Hughes has one of rock’s greatest CVs. But the 72-year-old says that his current group could well be his last.

Hughes’ all-star supergroup Black Country Communion, which also features guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboard player Derek Sherinian and drummer Jason Bonham, have just released their fifth album, V. However, the bassist/vocalist says he can’t see himself forming another band in the future.

Speaking in the brand new issue of Classic Rock, Hughes says of BCC: “I want people to know that this will possibly be the last band that I’m in. I’m so deep into my solo career with this new album I’m about to make. And Black Country Communion to me is, seriously, a band of brothers. I can’t imagine being in another band after this.”

In the same interview, Hughes says that while he hasn’t ruled out making another Black Country Communion album, time is a huge consideration.

“I don’t know if there’s even going to be one,” he says frankly. “It’s a matter of ‘is there going to be enough time?’ You know how old I am, and the fact is that I want to do this for as long as I possibly can. So many of my friends have disappeared or died or retired or whatever. I am one of the last of the early-70s gang that are still doing it. I’m not saying there won’t be [another BCC album]. But if there’s going to be one, it needs to be in the next couple of years.

“I don’t want to be doing this when I’m eighty,” he says. “I know there are a couple of my mates who are eighty still doing it, but I don’t think I’ll be doing this when I’m eighty. I don’t think so.”

Read the full interview with Glenn Hughes and Black Country Communion in the brand new issue of Classic Rock

