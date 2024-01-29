Elton John, Eric Clapton, Brian Wilson and more to appear on posthumously created album of duets with Glen Campbell

The music of late country star Glen Campbell is to be celebrated with an album of posthumously created duets. Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost On The Canvas Sessions features Campbell – who died in 2017 – sharing the mic with the likes of Eric Clapton, Elton John, Brian Wilson, Eric Church, Sting and Dolly Parton.

The project revisits Campbell's 2011 album Ghost On The Canvas, which was recorded following his diagnosis with Alzheimers disease. Intended to be Campbell's final recording, the album signalled a late-career flurry of activity that included a world tour, a documentary and accompanying soundtrack, plus two more collections of songs, 2013's See You There and 2017's Adiós.

"I’ve always admired Glen Campbell's guitar playing and loved his singing," says Clapton. "I was moved recently when one of his final performances, during his illness, came on TV. When I was asked to sing and play with Glen on the song Jakob Dylan wrote, it all just felt right, and I am happy to be part of it."

“It was really special to me to be able to be part of this project," adds Church. "Glen was so important to not just Country music, but all of music. What a stallion!”

Ghost On The Canvas originally featured songs co-written by Campbell and producer Julian Raymond alongside a series of covers, including songs by Jellyfish's Roger Joseph Manning Jr., The Replacements' Paul Westerberg, Guided by Voices' Robert Pollard – whose Hope On Hope has been augmented by Eric Church – and Jakob Dylan, whose Nothing But The Whole Wide World now features contributions from Eric Clapton.

The Clapton and Church tracks have already been released as singles, and the album follows via Surfdog Records on April 19.

Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions tracklist

1. There’s No Me… Without You (with Carole King)

2. Ghost On The Canvas (with Sting)

3. Hold On Hope (with Eric Church)

4. The Long Walk Home (with Hope Sandoval)

5. Nothing But The Whole Wide World (with Eric Clapton)

6. In My Arms (with Brian Setzer)

7. A Better Place (with Dolly Parton)

8. Strong (with Brian Wilson)

9. A Thousand Lifetimes (with Linda Perry)

10. It’s Your Amazing Grace (with Daryl Hall & Dave Stewart)

11. Any Trouble (with X)

12. I’m Not Gonna Miss You (with Elton John)