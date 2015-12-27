Pips singer Guest dies at 74

William Guest of Gladys Knight & The Pips has died at the age of 74, it’s been confirmed.

The backing vocalist was one of two members, along with Merald ‘Bubba’ Knight, who remained part of the group from their 1953 formation until their split in 1989.

His daughter Monique said in a statement: “My heart is broken, but I know his legacy will live on.”

After the Pips split, Guest went on to found a production company with former bandmate Edward Patten, who died in 2005. He was later boss of Crew Records, and published an autobiography, Midnight Train From Georgia: A Pips Journey, in 2013.

Co-author Dhyana Ziegler, Guest’s sister-in-law, reported that he’d passed away of a heart condition. She added: “I’m so glad we finished the book, so his wonderful life and legacy will be celebrated throughout eternity.”