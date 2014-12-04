Girlschool working with Tsangarides

Girlschool have confirmed they are to begin recording a new album with iconic metal producer Chris Tsangarides in January.

The all-female NWOBHM stars will begin sessions for what will be their 13th album on January 26, they say via Facebook. It will be their first album since 2011’s Hit and Run – Revisited, which was a re-recording of their seminal 1981 record.

On their decision to hire Judas Priest, Anvil, Gary Moore, Thin Lizzy and Helloween producer Tsangarides, Girlschool say: “It can’t get better than that. Are you excited?”

Girlschool played at last month’s Hard Rock Hell festival in Wales.