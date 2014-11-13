Giants call on fans for debut album help

English punk rockers Giants have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help support their upcoming debut album.

The band won an army of fans as one of the guiding lights in the campaign to save London’s Southbank Undercroft skatepark – compiling and releasing free download album Skatepunk For Southbank featuring an exclusive track from Frank Turner.

Now they are ready to make their debut album and have asked fans to get involved via Pledgemusic. A percentage of funds will be donated to the Skate4Cancer charity and contributors will receive a digital download of the record before general release.

In a statement, they say: “Your pledges will be directly funding our studio time as well as the mastering costs, so in exchange for any contributions we’ll be keeping you all up to date via personal emails, video blogs and even live webcasts from the studio.

“We’ll also be selling a whole host of stuff which will be completely exclusive to pledgers. We’ve spent the best part of the last year working on this record, we’re so eager to get it out there so we can tour the shit out of it.

“So if you are a fan of our band and want to see us release this record, we hope you can help us out and ultimately be a part of it.”

The album will be recorded at The Ranch Production House in Southampton with producer Neil D Kennedy, starting this month.

On their work with the Long Live Southbank campaign, the band say: “We were overwhelmed beyond belief with the response from bands across the country for this release. Extra massive thanks goes out to Frank Turner for recording a cover song exclusively for the compilation in his living room.”