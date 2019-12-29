Ghost’s Tobias Forge credits all the haters for band’s success

Ghost leader Tobias Forge told Metal Hammer back in April that while he’s seen disparaging comments about his band, it’s actually had a positive impact.

Ghost have draw criticism from some down the years, from their sound to accusations of selling out – but it’s not something that particularly bothers the vocalist.

Forge told April’s Metal Hammer: “I’ve noticed it. I noticed it in the beginning. I think it’s the same old discussion: ‘Is Ghost a metal band?’ and ‘Are we a clone of Mercyful Fate?’ It’s the same old thing. But now these people are saying Prequelle isn’t as good because it’s not as much of a clone of Mercyful Fate!”

Asked why he thinks Ghost seem to wind people up, Forge replied: “Because we are ever-present. We are being shoved into people’s faces and we’re rubbing it in. They wouldn’t talk about us had we not been successful.

“Does it worry me? Not really. If they’re talking shit about me, that’s one thing, especially if it’s someone I know. That can hurt me deeply.

“When you’re at the beginning of your career, especially nowadays, you spend a lot of time surveying what’s going on, because you need to feed off anything that’s happening to the band. So I noticed there was a lot of ‘controversy’ and a lot of mixed opinions.

“It’s surprising they don’t understand that the more they talk about us, the more traffic there is about our band. More than we would have had had they not spoken!”

He added: “A few months ago, based on metadata alone, a website made a list of the biggest bands in metal. We were number four – and that’s thanks to these people that keep on fucking hating.

“So I have nothing but great feelings for them. That’s how all these bands made their careers. You think Lars Ulrich would shy away every time people would talk shit about Metallica? Fuck that?”

Earlier this month, Forge reported he would be hitting the studio in January to work on a single track for a mystery 2020 project. Work on a new album is expected to get under way later in the year.