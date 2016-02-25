Ghost: We're not out to shock people

Ghost say they’re not aiming to shock fans when experimenting with the sound of their next album.

And a Nameless Ghoul from the theatrical rock outfit says the band wouldn’t rule out making something similar to their latest record, Meliora.

He tells Metal Wani: “The goal is never to shock everyone. The goal is to keep it interesting for us to still make music. We listen to a lot of different stuff and get inspiration from different corners.

“Sometimes we have an idea for a song before the song itself exists. We’ll say, ‘Let’s have a song that feels and talks to you like this’ and we try and write it. It’s not just five riffs we put together.

“The idea is to make music we want to listen to. As we already heard the last album, why don’t we make a copy of it?”

The band won Best Metal Performance Award at the Grammys for their track Cirice earlier this month ahead of Slipknot, Lamb Of God, Sevendust and August Burns Red. And last night (February 24) the band also scooped a Swedish Grammy in the Best Hard Rock/Metal category.

Ghost launch their Black To The Future US tour in April.

GHOST BLACK TO THE FUTURE US TOUR 2016

Apr 13: Montclair Wellmount Theater, NJ

Apr 14: Stroudsburg, Sherman Theater, PA

Apr 15: Long Island Paramount, NY

Apr 16: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Apr 17: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY

Apr 19: Bloomington Castle Theatre, IL

Apr 20: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Apr 22: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Apr 23: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Apr 25: Austin Emo’s, TX

Apr 26: Houston House of Blues, TX

Apr 27: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA

Apr 29: Tampa WXTB Rockfest, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville Festival, FL

May 02: Birmingham Iron City, AL

May 03: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

May 04: Knoxville Tennessee Theater, TN

May 07: Carolina Rebellion Festival, NC

May 08: Baltimore Hippodrome, MD

May 09: Richmond National, VA

May 11: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 12: Chattanooga Track 29, TN

May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 17: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 19: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

May 20: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

May 22: Albany Rock’N Derby, NY