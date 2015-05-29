Ghost unveil artwork for new album Meliora

Metal Hammer can now exclusively reveal the new album art for Ghost’s upcoming third full-length record.

The new record is titled Meliora (Latin for ‘better’) and the full tracklist is as follows:

Spirit 2. From The Pinnacle To The Pit 3. Cirice 4. Spöksonat 5. He Is 6. Mummy Dust 7. Majesty 8. Devil Church 9. Absolution 10. Deus In Absentia

As previously reported, the follow-up to Ghost’s 2013 album Infestissumam will feature a brand new Papa known as Papa Emeritus III – allegedly the slightly younger brother of the current frontman.

Check out the new artwork below:

Meliora will be released on 21st August, via Spinefarm Records.