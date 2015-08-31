Ghost Ghoul slams world of greed

One of Ghost’s Nameless Ghouls has slammed the culture of greed in modern society – saying the concept of happiness has been lost as a result.

He says there’s been a change in attitudes over recent years, with people now judging success by how much cash they can earn.

He tells Kerrang (via Blabbermouth): “People are most content when they have a purpose – but most people think their purpose is to be a millionaire. They can’t be content until they’re their own boss at the top of the Trump building.”

He continues: “25 years ago, people were content being a carpenter. But after the internet, people can now create an app in five minutes and sell it for $5m. That’s the career choices now.

“Either that or you can play poker – that’ll make you rich. Or you can photograph your tits and that’ll make you extremely rich. The whole concept of happiness is fucking skewed.“

Ghost released their third album Meliora earlier this month via Spinefarm Records and kick off a European tour in November.