Ghost Ghoul ready to be unmasked

One of the Nameless Ghouls of Ghost has admitted it's just a matter of time before the band members are unmasked – but he says he's comfortable with the idea.

He believes the band can keep going after their identities are known, while remaining anonymous during performances, as long as it doesn’t spoil things for their fans.

His comments come after Behemoth frontman Nergal appeared to have leaked the identity of his Ghost counterpart Papa Emeritus II.

The Ghoul tells Ghost Coloumbia: “I’m very comfortable with the idea of not being anonymous – because in many ways we’re not any more. Every show there’s 50 people outside our bus; we do informal meet-and-greets all the time because we have to.”

Citing the “laws of gravity” pulling the band towards their unmasking he adds: “We can’t play an enclosed arena where we can shy away from everybody, just hovering in a helicopter.”

Whenever their identities are revealed, the Ghoul predicts they’ll continue to work under their robes. “I wouldn’t like to see Ghost as just a normal band,” he says. “It’s not like we’re going to start writing our names on the records. There is a way were these things can coexist.

“But that’s up to the fans to decide. If knowing who we are destroys everything, okay.”