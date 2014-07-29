Ghost dismiss split petition

One of the Nameless Ghouls of Ghost has dismissed the split petition created by haters of the band, saying they "could not care less" about it.

Over 1300 people have added their name to an online campaign launched last week, which labelled the Swedish outfit a “watered-down Blue Oyster Cult” and demanded they end their career. That resulted in the creation of a counter-petition, which has secured over 1400 signatures.

But the Nameless Ghoul tells Radio Futuro (via Blabbermouth): “I could not care less. It’s completely, completely stupid. There is no petition in the world that can make us change. Why would we?

“I was just laughing, then we went on to the next page of our lives. These people don’t realise that the more you talk about us, the more we’re gaining. If they don’t understand that, you cannot do anything but laugh at the whole thing.”

He’s also not concerned at Behemoth frontman Nergal’s supposed unveiling of frontman Papa Emeritus II’s identity via a backstage photo from a festival.

“It didn’t make a difference,” says the Ghoul. “It’s just an assumption anyway. We’re friends with the band so we don’t really have a comment.”