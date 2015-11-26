Ghost announce one-off London show

Ghost have announced they’ll play a one-off show at the London Palladium on March 2, 2016.

They’re currently on tour across Europe, and return to the UK next month for eight gigs in support of latest album Meliora.

They’ll hit the road for more European dates in early 2016 – and the Palladium show will be their only stop in the UK.

The night is desribed as “the perfect opportunity to present a one-of-a-kind experience fully exploring the music, the visuals and the core elements they stand for.”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (November 27) from 10am via MyTicket.co.uk.

Live: Ghost