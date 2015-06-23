Get your hands on VIP tickets to Hammerfest VIII

As with every year, demand for Hammerfest accommodation fills up months in advance of the event itself but we’re giving you the chance to win some for yourself and a few mates!

We’re giving away not one, not two, not three… but SIX VIP tickets with accommodation to the most metal weekend Wales has ever seen!

A handful of bands have been announced so far including thrash heroes Exodus who’ll be headlining the weekend boozefest. They’ll be joined by Fleshgod Apocalypse, Lawnmower Deth, Ranger, Def Con One and LOADS MORE bands to be added across the weekend.

And if you want to come along for free, you’ve just got to head over here and enter our competition. It’s pretty easy!

Hammerfest 8 takes place at Camp HRH, Pwllheli in North Wales on 10th-13th March 2016.