Get the lowdown on Iron Maiden’s new Legacy Of The Beast pinball table

In March this year, it was revealed that Iron Maiden had teamed up with Stern for The Legacy Of The Beast pinball machine.

Then, last month, Maiden shared a video introducing the key members of the design team who created the table – including seven-time world pinball champion Keith Elwin.

Now, IGN have released an unboxing video, which goes on to show the machine in action and highlight some of the table's main features.

Watch the full video below.

Three separate editions of The Legacy Of The Beast table will be available: the pro, premium and limited edition models, which all feature 12 tracks and artwork by Maiden fan Jeremy Packer, aka Zombie Yeti.

Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc, Gary Stern said: “Iron Maiden is one of the most iconic bands of all time and we’re excited to have Eddie join the ranks of Stern Pinball’s rock and roll lineup.”

Iron Maiden, meanwhile, are currently on the road on The Legacy Of The Beast European tour and are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

Fans can also get their hands on an exclusive Legacy Of The Beast bundle featuring the magazine, a Pharaoh Eddie patch and a limited edition figure.

There are only 666 bundles available worldwide and once they're gone, they're gone.

Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK