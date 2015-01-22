Gerard Way would consider live MCR tracks

Gerard Way says it’s possible he’ll play tracks from his My Chemical Romance days live in the future.

He said earlier this month that being in his old group became like a “prison” for him – but he reveals he’s thought about performing their old material during his solo shows.

He tells Time Out London: “I’ve thought about it recently again, and I don’t think it’s off the table over the course of the next year or two. I’m comfortable with it now, even if it’s only a couple of songs.”

He released his first solo album Hesitant Alien last year and despite his successes, he insists he’s never felt like a rock star – and reveals his next record will have a different vibe to his work so far.

He continues: “I never subscribed to any of that and I definitely never played the part – the trappings never fit me correctly. That’s worked to my benefit and I feel like I can do what I want now.

“I don’t think my next record’s going to be a rock record. I’m not sure how I can do anything different with rock ’n’ roll any more.”

Way is currently on tour across the UK and his final date will be tomorrow night (January 23) at London’s O2 Brixton Academy.