Gerard Way drops first solo track

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has released his first solo track, Action Cat.

It comes ahead of his debut solo album, set for launch in the autumn. And he’s confirmed his first post-MCR shows at the Reading Festival on August 22 and the Leeds Festival the next day.

Way last month announced he was working on a new musical project, saying: “I am continuing full-steam into comics, art, and more importantly to some of you, music. I’m excited. It’s starting again.”

He shut down MCR last year, saying it had simply run its course – and admitted he’d wanted to do it after the release of 2006 concept album The Black Parade.

Gerard Way: Action Cat