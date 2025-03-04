In what may be one of the finest examples of good parenting we've ever seen, French-Canadian director, sound technician and composer Antoine Baril has recorded a version of the 22-minute Genesis classic Supper's Ready with his ten-year-old daughter, Léane.

A video of the recording finds Antoine playing 4/5 of the band, replicating the instrumental parts originally played by Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, Steve Hackett and Tony Banks, while young Léane fills the Peter Gabriel role with aplomb, sporting Gabriel's trademark eye makeup, donning his flower head mask for the Willow Farm section of the song, and wearing a Magog costume for Apocalypse in 9/8.

Baril, whose progressive death/thrash metal band Obliveon recently returned to action after a 25-year-break, started working on the project when Léane was eight, requiring her to learn 10 pages of lyrics in English while he mastered his own parts and designed the sets and costumes. He even borrowed a double-neck Rickenbacker from Crown Lands guitarist Kevin Comeau for the recording.

"Léane and I would like to take the time to thank you for your wonderful messages and comments that you have shared with us since the release of our Supper's Ready video," says Antoine. "What touches me a lot is that the central point that comes back as a commentary is the happiness that the video brings in this slightly more tense time in the world.

"Like we've managed to bring a little hope or light to a time when we need it a little more. Yes, this production was a colossal work, a challenge to try to surpass myself on a technical level, but above all it's a father-daughter fusion opportunity that I wish for everyone. But, well beyond that, what I wish when I wake up every morning is to be able to bring a little happiness and do good around me."

We think he's succeeded.

Léane & Antoine Baril - Supper's Ready - Genesis (4K) - YouTube Watch On