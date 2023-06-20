Backstage at a Kiss show used to be all debauchery and decadence: these days it features Gene Simmons zooming around in a cart, waving at people like the Queen

When he's not busy declaring how "rock is dead" and hanging out by himself without any friends (his words, not ours), it seems as though Gene Simmons isn't actually as cynical as he'd have you believe.

As captured by British rockers The Wild Things, who are currently supporting Kiss on their End Of The Road farewell tour across Europe and the UK, it looks like The Demon does indeed know how to have a little fun, after he was spotted by his special guests being somewhat silly backstage.

In a new TikTok, the aforementioned support band captured Simmons whizzing around on a yellow cart behind the scenes in his full stage costume, looking like some kind of ridiculous heavy metal character from Mario Kart.

In another video, the bassist again enters the backstage space on his cart, while then waving at everyone like the late Queen. Honestly, what a goofball.

Captioning the video, The Wild Things write: "Things we didn't expect to see backstage whilst on tour with Kiss".

Underneath, the comments are rather amusing too, with one viewer joking: "Bro looks like Saw on his little trike lmao", as the rockers reply "he's a legend eh".

One viewer offers: "Reminds me of that Austin Powers movie". And another fan confirms our theories in that "Gene knows how to have a good time".

Kiss will continue their farewell tour with a show in Dresden, Germany on June 21, before moving onto by Berlin, Cartagena, Lyon and more. Later this year, the glam rockers will return across the pond for the US leg of their lengthy trek, kicking off with a show in Crandon on September 1.

Check out the TikToks below: