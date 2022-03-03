Liam Gallagher named his son after Gene Simmons (says Gene Simmons)

Gene Simmons’ influence knows no boundaries. For anyone who ever dreamed of being a tongue-waggling, fire-breathing, blood-dribbling, money-printing loudmouth rock stars, he is The Man.

If all that wasn’t enough, the Kiss bassist also inspired former Oasis singer/professional Parka Monkey Oasis Liam Gallagher to name his son Gene after him. At least that’s what Gene Simmons claims.

“I remember meeting Liam Gallagher once as he was checking in to a hotel in Pittsburg and I go over like, ‘Hey, I’m a big fan – I really love Wonderwall',” the God Of Thunder tells Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson. 'We start talking and he’s like, ‘We love you too – I named one of my children after you.'”

Far be it from us to dispute what a man who admits he loves the sound of his own voice has to say - and god forbid that we start any unnecessary rock star beef – but Liam Gallagher has always said that Gene Jr was named after legendary jazz drummer Gene Krupa.

Poor old Gene might have a rose-tinted view of his meeting with Liam too. Back in 2020, the Kiss man claimed that Oasis weren’t ‘legends’.

“If you walk down the streets to the masses and you said 'Oasis', I don't know if a 35- or 40-year-old is going to know what that is,” he told the Dennis Miller Option podcast.

His statement prompted exactly the response you’d expect, with the famously trigger-happy Gallagher tweeting “Fuck that tart” in reply.

Next week: Gene Simmons claims to have invented feng shui, television and the concept of time travel.