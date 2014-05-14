Geezer offers reward to catch cat killer

Animal lover Geezer Butler is offering a reward for information on a “heinous” crime which saw 25 cats killed and left swinging from trees in New York.

The Black Sabbath bass player has pledged $1000 to the reward fund on offer to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The cats were put in plastic bags and left swinging from trees in Yonkers, New York. The total reward now stands at $25,000.

In a statement released via the Westchester SPCA, Butler says: “It is so tragic that we have human beings among us that are capable of committing such a heinous and heartless crime. Surely there is someone out there that knows who has done this. Please do the right thing and come forward to get this coward off the street.”

This week, Butler told Digital Production Middle East that he feeds a family of badgers that lives near his home in England.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne was joined onstage by guitar heroes Slash and Dave Navarro at the 10th annual Musicares MAP Fund benefit concert in Los Angeles, where Ozzy was given the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for his dedication to helping addicts with their recovery.

See a fan-filmed video of Slash performing with Ozzy below.