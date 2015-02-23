Gavin Harrison on his big band love

Gavin Harrison has explained his love of big band music that inspired upcoming solo album Cheating The Polygraph.

Recorded over a five-year period, the project sees him reimagine eight Porcupine Tree tracks in a retro style. It’s launched on April 13 via KScope.

Harrison says in the video below: “When I hear 12 people playing a chord across 12 brass instruments, it’s so much more powerful than hearing that same chord on a piano. Every note has got its own life – there’s someone behind each note blowing it.”

He recalls an experience as a child that underlined his passion for the genre: “My dad was a trumpet player. He took me to the BBC where they had a big band. The drummer got a chair and put it right by his floor tom. I came over and sat there, aged eight, and it was just mind-blowing.”

And Harrison believes followers of his other work will enjoy his big band material too. He says: “I didn’t make this record to try to please or annoy Porcupine Tree fans – I just thought it was a good concept for a record. I think people are open-minded enough that they’ll at least give it a listen.”

Guest on Chasing The Polygraph include saxophonist Nigel Hitchcock and bassist Laurence Cottle from Bill Bruford’s Earthworks. The record is available for pre-order on CD/DVD and vinyl at Kscope. Harrison will tour the UK with King Crimson later this year.

Tracklist