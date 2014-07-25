Gaslight Anthem illuminate title track

American rock band The Gaslight Anthem have unveiled a promo for the title track of their new album, Get Hurt.

The band have told fans to expect a “completely different vibe” on the new record, which will be release on Aug 11.

Speaking about the change in direction on Get Hurt, frontman Brian Fallon says: “You get a realisation at some point in your career that whatever it is you do, you can no longer continue to do it. You realise you can’t put out the same records forever.”

To support the release of the album, the band will undertake a UK tour in November which kicks-off in Manchester.

The Gaslight Anthem UK tour dates

Nov 17: Manchester Apollo

Nov 18: Manchester Apollo

Nov 19: London Alexandra Palace

Nov 21: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Nov 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Academy