Gaslight Anthem go Rollin' And Tumblin' — hear their new track

The Gaslight Anthem have released a stream of their track Rollin' And Tumblin,' taken from upcoming album Get Hurt.

Frontman Brian Fallon says their fifth studio outing is “completely different from anything we’ve done before” and adds it was inspired by “poetry books and a lot of Bob Dylan.”

Get Hurt will be released on August 18 via Island Records. The Gaslight Anthem return to the UK in November, as part of a wider European tour:

Nov 17: Manchester Apollo

Nov 19: London Alexandra Palace

Nov 21: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Nov 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 23: Birmingham Academy

Get Hurt tracklist

Stay Vicious 2. 1,000 Years 3. Get Hurt 4. Stray Paper 5. Helter Skeleton 6. Underneath the Ground 7. Rollin’ and Tumblin’ 8. Red Violins 9. Selected Poems 10. Ain’t That a Shame 11. Break Your Heart

The Gaslight Anthem: Rollin’ And Tumblin’