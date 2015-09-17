Gaslight Anthem Fallon working on solo record

The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has confirmed he’s working on his first-ever solo record.

The singer revealed his plans via Twitter, but gave few details. He says: “I’m working on demos for my first solo record. More info to come.”

As well as his work with The Gaslight Anthem, Fallon has worked with Molly And The Zombies and The Horrible Crowes.

The Gaslight Anthem announced in July they’d go on hiatus after their European came to an end, saying they wanted to “step back until we have something we feel excited about.”

Their most recent album was last year’s Get Hurt.