Gaslight Anthem, Against Me set for London show

The Gaslight Anthem and Against Me will play a joint show in London in between their Reading and Leeds festivals appearances.

They team up at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on August 29, the day after their Leeds appearance and the day before Reading.

Against Me have a number of North American dates still to come before they head to Europe, while The Gaslight Anthem have a longer run of American shows before they cross the Atlantic.

The Gaslight Anthem released fourth album Get Hurt last year, while Against Me’s latest release was 2014’s Transgender Dysphoria Blues.

Tickets for the London show are available at LiveNation.