Watch Gary Rossington's poignant final performance of Gimme Three Steps with Lynyrd Skynyrd

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have released footage of their last ever show with founding guitarist Gary Rossington, who died in March. The video features the band performing the debut album classic Gimme Three Steps, and was shot at the historic Ryman Theater in Nashville, TN, in November 2022.

The footage comes from The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd, a live concert film shot at the Ryman, which features the band alongside a series of special guests including John Osborne from the Brothers Osborne, Shinedown frontman Brent Smith, rising star Marcus King and country rapper Jelly Roll. The film will premiere at drive-Ins, indoor theaters and outdoor venues on July 8.

“We are excited to share this special night and celebrate 50 Years of Skynyrd music with the Skynyrd Nation and fans of these timeless songs,” says frontman Johnny Van Zant. “We were fortunate to capture this special evening with Gary Rossington and Dale Krantz Rossington and all of the special guests that were able to join us on stage. It is certainly bittersweet because this was Gary’s last show, but we are so fortunate that we were able to share one last special night together on stage, doing what Gary loved."

"Lynyrd Skynyrd is one of the most influential and important bands ever and Gary Rossington’s legacy is one that will stand the test of time,” add Unbranded Events’ Keith Wan and Jordan Verroi. “We’re so honored to be a part of his final performance and proud to present it to fans around the world.

"This exceptional event not only provides an unforgettable experience for long-time Skynyrd fans but also has the potential to introduce a whole new generation to the enduring legacy and timelessness of the band. This experience allows friends and families to come together and create lasting memories while discovering the rich musical heritage of Lynyrd Skynyrd."

For venue and ticket details for The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd, visit lynyrdskynyrd50.com.