Funky Munky predicts Korn's next move

James 'Munky' Shaffer says he expects Korn to bring the funk on their next album.

The guitarist says the return of fellow axeman Brian ‘Head’ Welch last year has given the band their edge back, and he holds up latest album The Paradigm Shift as evidence.

And he is predicting things will get funky on the follow-up.

Munky tells Horns Up Rocks: “Where we are now, I think, is a good combination, with Brian returning to the band and having all five of us in a room writing. That’s the page we’re on, and that’s kind of from where we started on The Paradigm Shift and I think it’s a good wave and we’re still riding it.

“It feels like a good place for us to be, with the organic way of writing and then including some of those techniques, with the tools of recording that are available to everybody now on their laptop.

“It’s gonna be interesting to see what we do on the next record. I kind of feel like it’s gonna lean towards a bit more funk – so it’s a little more funk metal.”

The band released a deluxe reissue of The Paradigm Shift last month, including new track Hater.