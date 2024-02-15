Fresh from their Grammy triumph, Larkin Poe have been confirmed as Maid Of Stone festival headliners

Roots rockers Larkin Poe have been added to this year's Maid Of Stone lineup. The duo will headline the Phoenix Stage on the final day of this year's festival, which takes place at Mote Park in Kent between Friday 19 - Sunday 21 July. They'll be joining a lineup that already includes Mr Big and Living Colour (also Sunday), plus Wolfmother and Those Damn Crows (Saturday).

The news comes in the wake of Larkin Poe's triumph at this year's Grammy Awards, when they beat out competition from Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton, Ruthie Foster, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Bettye LaVette to walk away with the Contemporary Blues award.

"We are so honoured to be thoroughly embraced by the blues community,” said the pair, after receiving their award. “We want to send out so much congratulations to the other ladies in 'Contemporary Blues' to help make it a female majority for guitar music!"

Other acts confirmed for this year's Maid Of Stone festival include Gun, Blaze Bayley and White Raven Down – who be playing the opening night party on Friday – as well as Tyketto, Mason Hill, South of Salem, Jared James Nichols, The Commoners, When Rivers Meet, As December Falls, These Wicked Rivers, Preacher Stone, Ashen Reach, Blind River, Crowley, Darnell Cole and the Vibe, Phoenix Lake, The Hot One Two, Twister, Until 9, Black Roze, Big River and Spyder Byte. The final lineup will be revealed next week.

Maid of Stone will also feature the usual Mote Park attractions, including cask ales, street food vendors, a signing tent, a market and an axe throwing area. For those with deep pockets, an upgraded VIP chillout area is on offer, while the full range of camping, glamping and motorhome tickets are also available.

Mote Park was previously the home of the now defunct Ramblin’ Man Fair, which last took place in 2019. The inaugural edition of Maid of Stone was headlined by Airbourne and Glenn Hughes.

More headliners are other acts will be announced in due course. Tickets are available from the festival website.