First bands announced for 2024 Maid Of Stone Festival

The first headliner has been announced for next year's Maid of Stone festival. The Kent festival, which will run from Friday 19 - Sunday 21 July at the site in Mote Park, Maidstone, will see Mr Big topping the bill on the final night.

Other bands confirmed for the second edition of the festival include Those Damn Crows, Gun, Jared James Nichols, When Rivers Meet, Tyketto, As December Falls, South of Salem, The Commoners, Preacher Stone, White Raven Down and former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley. Bayley will be performing a set marking the 30th anniversary of the commencement of his tenure with Maiden.

"We set the bar pretty high for a new, independent rock festival in 2023 and it's been hard work to ensure we not only grow but improve in every way we possibly can," says festival booker Chris Wright. "We're so excited to have Maid of Stone return in 2024. It's our 'difficult second album' but we’re all focused on delivering a mind blowing event and with this first announcement we have staked our flag in the sand. Maid of Stone is back – and it's here to stay’."

The festival will also see the return of the New Blood Stage, which will showcase up and coming unsigned bands, including talent from all over Kent.

Maid of Stone will also feature the usual Mote Park attractions, including cask ales, street food vendors, a signing tent, a market and an axe throwing area. For those with deep pockets, an upgraded VIP chillout area is on offer, while the full range of camping, glamping and motorhome tickets are also available.

Mote Park was previously the home of the now defunct Ramblin’ Man Fair, which last took place in 2019. The inaugural edition of Maid of Stone was headlined by Airbourne and Glenn Hughes.

More headliners are other acts will be announced in due course. Tickets are available from the festival website.