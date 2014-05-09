Free Rodrigo y Gabriela tracks

Rodrigo y Gabriela, stars of the current issue of Classic Rock, have released a new five track EP for download only.

The Soundmaker EP features five tracks, all of which have been previously released. The title track and The Russian Messenger are both from current album 9 Dead Alive, while the other three tracks have been plucked from Live in France, 11:11 and from the duo’s self-titled debut.

The two tracks from 9 Dead Alive are both dedicated to figures who’ve inspired the two musicians: Soundmaker is dedicated to 19th century luthier Antonio Torres Jurado, who designed the modern classical guitar, while The Russian Messenger eulogises Fyodor Dostoyevsky, the famed Russian author of Crime and Punishment and The Brothers Karamazov. “They had to have talent, be courageous, or break all the rules”, says Gabriela.

All five tracks can be downloaded from Noisetrade for free, but a donation would be nice.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maqOMyliwaQ)