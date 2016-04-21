Freddie Mercury notebook to be auctioned

A notebook once owned by the late Freddie Mercury will head to auction this summer.

It was in Mercury’s possession for the last three years of his life and contains lyrics to 19 Queen tracks which featured on 1989’s The Miracle and 1991’s Innuendo, including Too Much Love Will Kill You and The Show Must Go On.

Mercury died on November 24, 1991, from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS.

The notebook will be auctioned by Bonhams on June 29 and has an estimated price of £50,000 - £70,000.

Consultant specialist in entertainment memorabilia at Bonhams Stephen Maycock tells the Guardian: “We see and sell lyrics from all sorts of different artists but they tend to be one piece of paper for one song.

“To have a notebook which contains tracks recorded over a three-year period is really exceptional. I can’t think of another one.”

