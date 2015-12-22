Fred Durst banned from Ukraine

Fred Durst has been banned from entering Ukraine for five years, according to reports.

The Limp Bizkit frontman has fallen foul of the country’s security service, who last month imposed the ban, according to Ukrainian newspaper Astropof. Interfax news agency has confirmed the ban, the Guardian reports.

Durst is married to Russian Kseniya Beryazina and he said in September he’d like to apply for a Russian passport. He told Russian state-run news agency Sputnik International: “I wouldn’t mind getting a Russian passport. If you have communication with the relevant authorities, which could assist with obtaining it, share.”

The Russian Embassy in the UK later said Durst would be “welcome” to live in Crimea.

In 2014, a Malaysian airliner was brought down by a Russian-made missile over the conflict-hit region of eastern Ukraine.

