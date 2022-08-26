Fred Durst and Phoebe Bridgers have been cast in a new A24 horror movie

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers are set to appear in a new horror film, I Saw The TV Glow, produced by acclaimed studio A24.

Durst and Bridgers will appear amongst several other artists in the project including Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan, ethereal doom metallers King Woman and Haley Dahl of avant-garde rock band, Sloppy Jane.

Helmed by A24 (the studio behind the likes of Hereditary, Midsommar, Men, The VVitch and more), along with Fruit Tree, I Saw The TV Glow will be directed by Jane Schoenbrun and stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who will be playing the role of two teenage misfits.

The film explores the pair's obsession over a scary horror series on television. Following the show's mysterious cancellation, the teenagers' perception of reality is challenged as strange happenings begin to unfold.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film finished production this month and is now in the post-production stage. Unfortunately, there is no trailer or release date as of yet, but be sure to check back for further updates.

Durst is well accustomed to the film industry, appearing in several movies such as Population 436, Zoolander, Be Cool, Sorry Haters and Play Dead.

He has also taken on directional duties for a handful of films, debuting in 2007 with the drama The Education of Charlie Banks. In 2008, he directed The Longshots, starring Ice Cube, and as of most recently, directed the 2019 psychological thriller The Fanatic, which starred John Travolta.

In an interview for his 2008 film, Durst spoke of his passion for film and the experience of transitioning from musician to director: "Well, I always wanted to be a film director, and along the way I had a wonderful time with the success of music, and I think it was a natural stepping stone for me to be behind the camera".

Limp Bizkit were recently forced to cancel their European tour over "personal health concerns".