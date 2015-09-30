Trending

Frankie Ford dies at 76



Early rock’n’roll crossover singer found fame in 1959, aged 19

Early rock’n’roll crossover singer Frankie Ford has died at the age of 76.

He started out as a blues performer then found fame in 1959 at the age of 19, when his version of Huey ‘Piano’ Smith’s Sea Cruise became a hit single around the world, selling more than a million copies.

Although the vocalist and pianist never repeated the commercial success, he continued performing.

Ford, real name Vincent Francis Guzzo, had been ill since a car accident several years ago, which left him unable to walk.

Mike Shepherd, boss of the Louisiana Hall Of Fame – which inducted Ford in 2010 – tells the LA Times: “Frankie had the best voice in rock’n’roll.”

